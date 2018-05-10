Gosport bowling club opens its doors to new members

GOSPORT’S Forton bowling club opened its recreation ground clubhouse for beginners to try their hand at winging woods down the green.

Veteran club members turned their hand to instructing the novices on the finer points of the game.

Members and guests at the open day at Forton Bowling Club

The open day was part of a strategy to attract new members and seek potential sponsors to assist with the cost of providing improved clubhouse access and facilities for disabled bowlers.

Tony Beard, club president, was impressed with the turnout which succeeded in attracting new members.

He said: ‘We’d quite a few people who’d met club members socially who’d never bowled and came along just for a try.

‘They took to it and found it so enjoyable they’re now coming along to our Monday evening training sessions.

‘One of the advantages of belonging to our club is it comes with social interaction as well as engaging in regular healthy activity.

For anyone who wasn’t able to make it on the day, they can get in touch by calling Martyn Cross, vice president, on (023) 9235 3543.