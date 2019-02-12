Lee on the Solent and Fareham Green progress in Palmerston Cup

The quarter-finals of the Palmerston Cup failed to disappoint, with the two latest matches in the competition providing much drama.

In the game between Banister Blue and Lee on the Solent, Steve Whitehead against Dave Heather proved a taster of the whole evening.

In a titanic tussle, only one shot separated them going into the final end.

But it was Whitehead who emerged victorious, securing a 16-13 win.

Next up was Banister’s Mal Comley against Lee’s Pete Gentry.

Unlike the game on rink one, though, this was rather one-sided, with Gentry claiming a 18-10 victory.

On rink three, Banister’s Peter Stokes went head-to-head with Lee’s Martin Ellis.

Ellis got off to the better start and was five up after four ends.

Yet Stokes levelled the match after eight ends (5-5), before taking the lead on the 10th.

However, Ellis Lee came back again to win 18-14, handing Lee a 49-40 shot victory in the process.

The second match saw Fareham Green take on Meon Valley for a place in the semi-finals.

The Dorian Bishop (Fareham) and John Travers (Meon Valley) game saw the latter get off to

a flier.

They were 11 shots up after four ends and showed little mercy as they recorded a 27-8 win.

It was the reverse in the rink two game between Fareham’s Lee Cunningham and Meon Valley’s

Howard Felgate.

Fareham were 10 shots up after five ends and went on to record a 24-13 victory.

On rink three, Phil Walker (Meon Valley) set the early pace by going six shots up after three ends.

However, his Fareham opponent soon got up to speed before powering to a match-clinching 27-13 triumph.

The final result saw Fareham claim victory by 59 shots to Meon Valley's 53.