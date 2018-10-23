Lockswood triumph over Meon Valley in Palmerston Cup

Lockswood A overcame the threat of Meon Valley B to run out winners in week one of the Palmerston Cup B league.

The head-to-head started pretty even, with the scores remaining all-square after 10 ends.

But it was Lockswood who pushed on in the second half to claim victory.

The first rink between Steve Fisher (Lockswood skip) and Lorraine Slatter (Meon Valley skip)

started tentatively until the eighth end, when he latter started to gently pull away to finish 22-12 winners.

On the second, between Brian Morgan (Lockswood skip) and Ken Balchin (Meon Valley skip), it was Lockswood’s rink who started well and finished strongly, winning 19-9.

The game between Adrian Booth (Lockswood skip) and Peter Wilkinson (Meon Valley skip) was close game up until the 11th end, when Lockswood picked up five shots and then stayed ahead

to finish 20-14 winners.

The final result was Lockswood A 51 shots (10 points), Meon Valley B 45 shots (2 points).

The game between Meon Valley A and Miltonions provied to be an exciting match, with two of

the three rinks being even after six ends.

The game between Phil Walker (Meon Valley) and Wendy Brown (Miltonions) was a nail-biter.

They were all-square after six ends (5-5) and again after 10 ends (11-11), but the Miltonions rink just pushed on to win 21-18.

The second rink game between John Farley (Meon Valley) and Kath Patrick (Miltonions) was a

carbon copy of the first match.

Again, they were even 5-5 after six ends and 12-12 after 14 ends, but it was the Miltonions who snatched a 22-15 victory.

On the third rink between John Travers (Meon Valley) and Sue Jackson (Miltonions) it was

Meon Valley team who dominated the game from start to finish.

They ran out 29-9 winners.

The final result was Meon Valley A 62 shots (8 points), Miltonions 52 shots (4 points).

- Brian Knight