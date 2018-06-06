Louis McCubbin earns England call-up

Have your say

Louis McCubbin has been called up to the England junior squad for the British Isles Bowls Council (BIBC) International Series in Belfast this weekend, writes Dave Wildman.

He will lead England’s fight for glory against Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Jersey and Guernsey.

Meanwhile, Matt Marchant is on standby for the Ashes Test Series against Australia which is being held at Royal Leamington Spa on July 1-2.

• The area final of the County Club competition will be a Portsmouth & District League division one versus division two clash.

Top-flight rivals Southsea Waverley and Alexandra will face off in the first semi-final.

Waverley beat Gosport and Alex defeated Portsmouth Water in the quarters.

Second-tier rivals Milton Park and Cowplain will lock horns in the other last-four battle – after overcoming Waterlooville and Fareham respectively.

• Quartets from Milton Park and Gosport are through to the Hampshire Senior Fours quarter-finals.

The former’s Steve Fell, Brian Brown, Reid Wilcockson and Mick Molloy beat Cowplain in their area final.

Meanwhile, Gosport’s Brian Kelsey, Mark Crispin, Simon Batcheler and Tony Horne beat Portsmouth Water in their area final.

The county quarter-finals will take place at Atherley on Tuesday, June 26.

• Southsea Waverley continued their charge towards the Portsmouth & District League crown with a seven-shot win at Alexandra.

Gary Starks’ rink recorded a crucial eight-shot success.

Priory remained in touch after beating Waterlooville by 29. Nigel Mundy’s rink won by 17.

Dennis Wren’s rink sealed a 19-shot win to help Lee beat Vospers by one. Vospers won the other three rinks.

Roy Collins’ quartet starred as Leigh Park beat struggling Fareham by 12.

A five on the rink led by John Brightman saw Bedhampton break their top-flight duck with a seven-shot win over Rowner.

In division two, leaders Cowplain beat closest rivals Portsmouth Water by 54 – with Bryan Franklin and Mike Hyland skipping big wins.

Crofton moved out of the bottom two after opening their account with an 11-shot victory over Star & Crescent.

The size of their maiden triumph in the second tier may have been even greater, too, if it were not for an 18-shot win for Simon Filippi’s Star rink.

Elsewhere there were wins for Gosport, Denmead and Milton Park.

John Hyslop’s rink starred as College Park beat Pembroke Gardens by 43 to strengthen their spot at the division three summit.

Phoenix moved back into second with a 31-shot home win over Gas Social.

While both clubs won on two rinks, Peter Sawyer and Mick Hall skipped big wins for Phoenix.

Bridgemary are level on points with Phoenix after a hard-fought four-shot win over Cosham Park.

The Gosport outfit won on two rinks and drew another.