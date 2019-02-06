Miltonions reach Palmerston Cup quarter-finals with victory against Meon Valley

Miltonions powered into the quarter-finals of the Palmerston Cup with a 55-35 win against Meon Valley B.

The match started with Miltonions's Wendy Brown leading against Meon Valley’s Steve Fisher. It stayed close with Meon Valley just getting ahead at half way, only to be just piped at the post with Miltonions winning 19-16, writes Brian Knight.

Miltonions’ Stella Parish and Adrian Booth’s Meon Valley fought out a close game up until the half way mark. Then Miltonions pushed on to win comfortably 17-7.

Rose Rogers snatched a win against Meon Valley's Karl Barker. It was great tussle with the lead bouncing back and forth though out the game. But Miltonions took the victory 19-12.

Meon Valley A were defeated by Banister Blue in a match that proved to be a really intense battle.

It started well for Meon Valley’s John Travers with his rink comfortably 12-4 up after nine ends.

Then slowly Banister hit back, moving within one shot at the penultimate end only to drop two shots to Meon valley who secured the win 18-15.

Meon Valley’s Anne Simmons started poorly against Banister’s Mal Comley but by the eighth end they were all square, only to lose their way again allowing Banister to win 29-15.

And Meon Valley's Phil Walker started well against Banister’s Peter Stokes, always staying just in front. That continued to the finish with Meon Valley winning 16-10.

The final result was Meon Valley A 49 shots (four points) Banister Blue 54 shots (eight points) meaning both teams go forward to the quarter finals.

So the quarter finalists from group B are Banister Blue and Meon Valley A who will play on the February 10. Lockswood A and Miltonions will play on February 17.