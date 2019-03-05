Eastleigh Red Devils secured back-to-back victories in the Palmerston Cup final and lifted the 20 20 Vision sponsored trophy along with a cheque for £250 but not without a superb fight from Prieire de Sion.

This was a final that had everything, writes Brian Knight.

Adrian Snook started well for Prieire de Sion and led 12-1 after seven ends.

But Eastleigh’s Stuart Rowney assisted by Robby Bines and Richard Buggins came back strongly to edge ahead 16-15 after 14 ends.

Prieire de Sion then dominated the final ends to win 22-17.

Meanwhile Prieire de Sion’s Roly Bloy, Eggleton and Hibbard again started strongly, going 18-7 up against Eastleigh’s Derrick Walker who fought back to within four shots but it was Prieire de Sion who won 23-14.

The Eastleigh rink of Mike Barrett, Ben Barrett and David Bines had a firm grip on the game against Prieire de Sion's Mike Elliott, Chadwick and Cook.

This being the last rink to finish it would dictate the overall result and going into the last end Prieire de Sion were leading overall by one shot.

But Eastleigh held one on the rink and despite a brave attempt with his last wood Mike Elliott failed to dislodge the wood, so it was now all square 55-55.

This now brought in the extra nominated end into play, which was the rink of Eastleigh's Derrick Walker and Prieire de Sion's Roly Bloy.

It was but Eastleigh sealed the match to become Palmerston Cup winners for the second successive year.

Prieire de Sion’s consolation was a cheque for £200.

In the third and fourth play-off, which was a derby, Fareham Green got off to a good start against Lee-on-the-Solent.

Fareham’s Lee Cunningham, Quade and Bailey were ahead 13-6 after six ends, Lee’s Martin Ellis, Pullinger and Dawkins pulled back to within three shots at the midway stage but Fareham pushed on to win 25-15.

Lee’s Dave Heather and his rink were only one shot behind at halfway but Fareham’s Paul Nicholls, Alan Leppard and Charlie Bailey ran out the winners 19-14.

Fareham’s Cyril Friend, Bob Scottow and Linda Maple stormed into the lead and were up 18-5 after 13 ends but Lee’s Pete Gentry, Brian Hopkins and Sheila Gentry picked up a four, six and a three on the last few ends to reduce the lead.

Fareham kept their nerve and held on to win 21-18 at the finish.

The overall result, though, was never in doubt and Fareham Green won 65-47, securing third place and a cheque for £150.

Lee-on-the-Solent finished fourth for the second year but still picked up a cheque for £100.