Lockswood A were edged out 54-49 by Prieire de Sion who reached the Palmerston Cup semi-final.

It was the week for the last of the quarter-finals in the Palmerston Cup.

Lockswood’s Lorraine Slater and Prieire de Sion’s Roly Bloy battled well – it was neck and neck all the way to the last end when Lockswood gained that important one shot to clinch the win 17-16.

Across on the rinks Lockswood’s Peter Wilkinson could not get going until midway through the game, but it was not enough, and Prieire de Sion's Mike Elliott powered on to win the game 26-10.

Lockswood’s Andy Dawson and Prieire de Sion’s Adrian Snook fought out a close game up until the midway point when Lockswood went up a gear and won comfortably 22-12.

It means Prieire de Sion go through to the final on February 24.

The Eastleigh Red Devils beat the Miltonions.

It was a great game with Miltonions pushing Eastleigh hard until two-thirds distance.

First up was Eastleigh’s Stuart Rowney and Miltonions' Wendy Brown, but it was Eastleigh all the way winning 31-8.

It was the Miltonions who got off the mark first with Kath Patrick’s rink up 16-5 after 12 ends against Eastleigh’s Mike Barrett.

But Eastleigh came back to within six shots at the finish, meaning Miltonions won 19-13.

On the last rink Eastleigh’s Derrick Walker was up 11-1 after seven ends against Miltonions’ Stella Parish but Miltonions were not finished yet and made a herculean effort to come back to one shot at the finish losing to Eastleigh 19-18.