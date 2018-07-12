Priory take chance to Bed down in second

Have your say

Priory have strengthened their grip on second spot in the Portsmouth & District League division one, writes Dave Wildman.

Third-placed Lee-on-the-Solent were involved in a National Top Club Championship clash against leaders Southsea Waverley.

And Priory took the chance to pull clear of the former with a two-shot win at Bedhampton.

Rowner’s poor home form continued as they fell to a six-shot defeat at the hands of Alexandra Park.

They only lost on one rink but that was a costly 20-shot defeat by Mick Leeson’s quartet.

Waterlooville eased their relegation worries with a 19-shot win over Leigh Park.

The result moved them above the Havant team.

In division two, leaders Cowplain left Purbrook Heath with a 32-shot victory.

Purbrook’s only points were gained by a superb final bowl by skip John Cree for a crucial two.

Milton Park kept the pressure on Cowplain with a 59-shot home win over Star & Crescent.

The margin of victory was down to the 33-shot win on Gary Snook’s rink.

Portsmouth Water rose into third spot with a 68-shot demolition of Hayling Island.

Water had big wins on the rinks of Brent Riste and Alan Sprake.

They are now nine points behind Milton Park with a game in hand.

Gosport fell to a 12-shot defeat at Naismith.

Denmead are level on points with Gosport in fourth place after their tight two-shot win at Crofton.

With both clubs tasting success on two rinks, it was the 11-shot win by Tony Sewell’s quartet that tipped the match in Denmead’s favour.

The defeat leaves Crofton seven points above Purbrook, just outside the drop zone.