Rowner slip into drop zone as Southsea Waverley cruise

Have your say

Southsea Waverley continued their march towards the Portsmouth & District League division one crown with a 39-shot win over Waterlooville, writes Dave Wildman.

The defending champions claimed maximum points as they won on all four rinks, with only Marty Wake’s quartet failing to record a double-digit success.

Waverley’s hopes of clinching the crown were boosted as closest rivals Priory suffered a 30-shot drubbing at Leigh Park last Monday.

Nigel Mundy’s rink prevented a whitewash.

Alexandra halted their slide in great style with a 40-shot win at Lee-on-the-Solent.

Skips Barry Harman and Steve Feilder masterminded big wins, while Dave Heather’s Lee quartet held on for a tie.

Fareham moved out of the relegation zone with a 35-shot victory over Rowner.

Cyril Friend and John Travers skipped big wins.

Rowner slid into the drop zone as Vospers beat bottom-club Bedhampton by 36 at their Northern Parade home.

Both clubs won two rinks, with the winning margins of those led by Barry Robinson and Ray Porter proving crucial.

Rowner’s misery was compounded on Friday when their home woes continued with a 26-shot defeat to Vospers.

The reverse left them 17 points adrift of safety.

Fareham backed up their win earlier in the week with a two-shot success at Waterlooville.

Friend’s quartet won it as they snatched five shots on the final end.

Bedhampton beat Leigh Park by 28. Mike Case and John Brightman skipped big wins.

In division two, Steve Crockford’s rink inspired Cowplain to a 19-shot victory over Hayling Island on Monday.

Denmead remained second with a 17-shot win over Purbrook Heath, with the 20-shot success of Glyn Jones’ rink proving decisive.

Portsmouth Water moved back into third with a five-shot triumph at Crofton.

A 10-shot win from Mick Edney’s quartet turned the match their way.

Gosport prevented Milton Park clinching a double over them with a four-shot win.

A 14-shot win on the rink skipped by Richard Frazer was crucial.

Star & Crescent secured an 18-shot win at Naismith.

Simon Filippi skipped a 17-shot victory as they won on two rinks and drew the others.

On Friday, Cowplain made use of home advantage to record a 74-shot demolition of Star & Crescent.

They now boast a 21-point lead at the top of the table.

Second-placed Denmead lost at Milton Park by 20.

Mick Brown’s quartet led the all-rink success as they leapfrogged Denmead into second place.

Portsmouth Water lost at home to Gosport by 26. Tony Horne’s quartet led the three-rink win.

At the bottom, Crofton claimed a five-shot home win over Naismith as the rinks were shared.

Purbrook Heath inflicted a 21-shot defeat on visitors Hayling Island.

That defeat left Hayling are 29 points adrift of Heath at the bottom.

College Park lost their 100-per-cent record in division three as they fell to a five-shot defeat at Pembroke Gardens last Monday.

Cosham Park closed the gap with a nine-shot win at Bridgemary, while Gas Social won at Phoenix by two.

On Friday, College Park’s title hopes were dealt another blow in a one-shot defeat at Gas.

Pembroke Gardens slumped to a 33-shot loss at Bridgemary. They won all four rinks, including a 17-shot victory by Craig Rimmer’s men.

Bottom-club Emsworth were one short as they lost by three to Phoenix.