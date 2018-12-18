Victories for Lockswood B and Bannister Blues in Palmerston Cup

Have your say

Lockswood B claimed victory in their Palmerston Cup match against Miltonians.

Little separated both teams throughout the match, but it was Lockswood who eventually bagged an early Christmas present as they wrapped up a 50-47 win.

The first rink saw skippers Walter Metcalf and Wendy Brown go head-to-head.

A close match ensued before Brown triumphed for Miltonians by a 15-11 margin.

On rink two, Kath Patrick’s Miltonians raced into a 9-1 lead.

But opponent Clive Chambers slowly came back into it and by the 11th end had secured a 19-14 win.

Neil Fletcher (Lockswood) and rivals Julie Greenwood had a fluctuating match.

The Miltonians skip trailed 15-5 at one point, before mounting a comeback.

Yet Greenwood’s efforts proved in vain as Fletcher claimed a 20-18 win to hand Lockswood overall victory.

Banister Blue beat Meon Valley B 54-37 in the other Palmerston Cup match played.

Bill Bailey got Blue off to a great start on rink one, leading Steve Whitehead 17-5 after 12 ends.

Meon Valley reduced the arrears to four shots – but their efforts came too late as Banister ran out 18-14 winners.

On rink two, Adie Booth wiped out the Blues’ four-point overall lead by claiming a 16-12 victory against Malcolm Comley.

But Steve Fisher came up against an in-form Brian Dibden on rink three – and there was no stopping the Bannister skip, who came away with a 24-7 win.