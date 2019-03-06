A place in the record books or retirement lies in wait for former Portsmouth man

Have your say

History beckons for Dave Birmingham on Saturday night.

The former Pompey man bids to make his quest to become the oldest winner of the Southern Area title a reality against Liam Dillon.

And anything but victory will leave Birmingham looking at retirement from boxing.

The British boxing Mecca of York Hall will host the super-featherweight showdown on arguably the biggest weekend of boxing Portsmouth has seen.

Birmingham is joined by Titchfield's Danny Couzens as he aims to win the Southern Area cruiserweight belt against Daniel Mendes.

And Portsmouth's Michael McKinson is joined by brother Lucas Ballingall in Essex as he defends his WBC international silver title against Ryan Kelly.

But it's creating history and a legacy by winning his area crown at the age of 37 which is the motivation for Birmingham.

He said: 'The record is a massive thing.

'To go down in history as the eldest person to ever win a Southern Area title is a big motivation.

'It's something I'll be able to tell my grandchildren about in years to come.

'To tell them I made it as a professional footballer and then won a Southern Area title at 37 would be special.

'It's a huge incentive and it will drive me on.

'I want to make my family proud.

'I've been spending a lot of time away from them in training camps. I want them to know I've achieved something.'

Birmingham faces an unbeaten fighter 13 years his junior in Dillon, but he doesn't see age as a barrier to success.

The 8-3 man acknowledged the stakes are high when battle commences.

He added: 'Liam Dillon is a tough boy and has been very respectful. I've got nothing but respect for him, too.

'But we believe we can do this and it's achievable.

'Realistically, if it didn't go to plan I would have nowhere to go - so it's all being left in the ring. I know what's at stake.

'I've had great support from my team and sponsors and will have a good crowd with me.

'I'll do them proud when those Pompey Chimes ring out.'