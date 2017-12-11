Big Bez does it again for Gosport

Have your say

MATEUSZ BEREZNICKI showcased his fast-emerging talent as he stormed to the NABGC Championship title.

The Gosport powerhouse picked up his second national title in as many months with a dominant final display.

Bereznicki overcame Jimmy Egan’s Samson Burton at the last stage of the competition with a clear points win.

The cousin of world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury had no answer for the 6ft 6in talent’s size and power in the Bristol showdown.

Bereznicki’s pressure paid off as he took the victory at 80kg in a contest which sent out a message of how quickly he’s developing.

Gosport coach, Darren Blair, explained it was a success which was warranted.

He said: ‘Mateusz boxed brilliantly and totally deserved to win.

‘He chased the boy around the ring for three rounds.

‘He was a cagey boxer who knew his stuff, but once he felt Mateusz’s power that was it. There’s a lot of power at 80kg and Mateusz showed that.

‘He’s from a good club, he’s won titles before and boxed for England.

‘So it was a win from Mateusz which has made its mark.

‘When Mateusz was caught by a shot he was able to walk straight through it.

‘He won it with his power and presence.

‘Mateusz showed a lot of class considering he was going up against a boy who’s boxed for England.

‘We’re absolutely chuffed for him.’

After six years with Gosport, Bereznicki’s development is really beginning to accelerate.

Blair feels the Fareham College student is now getting the reward for the work he’s putting into his training.

The hope is that could lead to an international call-up for him moving forward.

Bereznicki has dual nationality, meaning he would be eligible to box for both England and Poland.

Blair said: ‘He’s such a lovely lad.

‘He keeps himself to himself, stays out of trouble and just trains and goes to college.

‘Maybe he’s lacked a bit of aggression but it’s come to him this season.

‘Now it’s there he’s going for boys a bit more.

‘He’s enjoying his boxing and it’s great for the club.

‘Mateusz has been with us since he was 10 years’ old and he’s developed bit by bit.

‘Now he’s showing himself to be the best in the country.

‘The Junior Championships is going to be a big one. That’s the one he wants.

‘It would be amazing for him to pick up three national titles in one season.

‘He’s knocking on England’s door now.

‘If they don’t get him soon Poland could end up nabbing him.

‘He’s got to get his chance, though, the way he’s going.’