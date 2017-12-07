Big Bez out to unleash Fury on world champ’s cousin

Have your say

MATEUSZ BEREZNICKI stands one step away from more national glory.

Gosport’s monster presence is out to claim another final victory at the last stage of the NAGBC Championships on Sunday.

But the 6ft 6in powerhouse will have to overcome the cousin of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to deliver success.

Bereznicki meets Jimmy Egan’s Samson Burton as he bids for the title at 80kg.

The 16-year-old has been in impressive form on the way to the final, though, after beating Welsh champion Jimmy-Ryan James in his last bout.

Bereznicki dished out three counts to his opponent before the referee ended the contest in the first round.

Now he’s out to add to the Development Championship title he picked up last month.

But he has a strong opponent in his path in Burton, who is also the cousin of British light-heavyweight Hosea Burton.

Gosport coach, Darren Blair, knows it’s a tricky assignment for Bereznicki but has backed him to rise to the occasion.

Blair said: ‘It has got the making of a cracking contest.

‘The opponent is from a good gym in Manchester.

‘We’ve been trying to match Mateuz with him all season.

‘But now he’s facing him in the final, so we’ll see how it goes.

‘Mateusz beat the Welsh champion last weekend and looked really impressive.

‘He stopped him in the first round with three standing eight counts, which meant the ref waved it off.

‘Mateusz is going to have to step it up, but he’s capable of doing that.

‘On current form he doesn’t look beatable, he really doesn’t.’

Blair feels Bereznicki’s confidence and ringcraft is improving all the time to dovetail with his obvious size and reach advantages.

And now the dual-national talent’s power is developing, as shown in his semi-final clash with James.

Blair believes he is doing his club and the area proud.

He added: ‘Mateusz always has the height advantage, but he’s just getting the man strength now to go with it.

‘He’s got the power coming through and he’s beginning to punch hard.

‘He’s looking good and has a bit more presence.

‘Maybe he’s lacked that anger and aggression at times.

‘Now he’s looking more comfortable in the ring, though.

‘He’s brimming with confidence and flying the flag for Gosport. It’s good news for the area.’

– JORDAN CROSS