Big-fight blow for McIntyre

Have your say

JOEL McINTYRE has been dealt a big-fight blow after his Southern Area contest was called off.

The Leigh Park powerhouse’s meeting with Kirk Garvey has been postponed after a brain scan raised a potential issue for the Londoner.

It’s a setback for McIntyre who was looking to get back into the mix after losing his English title to Liam Conroy in shock fashion last September.

The clash, originally set for tonight, is expected to be rescheduled for six weeks’ time, if Garvey is given the green light to fight.

In the meantime, McIntyre is keeping himself in tip-top shape in case any other opportunities present itself. And the 30-year-old is refusing to let the cancellation drag him down.

McIntyre said: ‘It’s a disappointment, of course, it is.

‘But you have to see it as one of those things. I’m the king of looking on the bright side nowadays!

‘I’d done everything and the camp had been amazing.

‘The rest is in the hands of the universe, so there’s no sense is getting angry about it.

‘There’s no point in stressing about things you have no control over.

‘I believe if you do things right you will get your reward.

‘So I’m just maintaining my fitness and will be ready for anything which comes my way.

‘I’m doing what I need to do and keeping up the good habits.

‘The fight has been put back six weeks so he can get a brain scan sorted. I’m prepared to work towards that and then see if anything comes up in the meantime.

‘If I get a call from anyone I will be ready to take that call. I know something will come up for me.’

McIntyre will continue with his new regime as he stays in shape and waits to see how the next step in his career will unfold.

He has linked up with Team Wiseman’s head coach Daron Wiseman and based himself with the Wecock outfit.

The 17-2 man is also working with Surrey-based strength and conditioning coach Daniel Iaciofano.

McIntyre added: ‘I’m working with Daron Wiseman and he’s really taken it back to basics.

‘We’ve really stripped it back and are focusing on footwork, head movement, keeping my hands up and not losing my temper.

‘Dan has handled the training programme and designed that for me.

‘It’s been perfect for me and I’ve honestly never been in a better place.

‘It’s my career and I’ve let other people take care of it.

‘So I’ve taken control of it now, and if things go wrong it’s no one’s fault apart from me.

‘But I’ve got enough experience to know what I’m doing now.

‘There’s no egos in the group and it’s working perfectly.

‘I’ve taken control of my career now.’