Blackman-Price breaks new ground to secure national title

XIAN BLACKMAN-PRICE has become Heart of Portsmouth’s first-ever university champion.

Blackman-Price showcased her development as she stormed to a national title at the British Universities and Colleges Sport Championships.

The 22-year-old travelled to Stoke where she picked up a gold medal in great style at the Sir Stanley Matthews Sports Centre.

Blackman-Price faced Leeds Beckett’s Catherine Pringle in her bid for the national crown, and underlined her talent on the way to a three-round points win at 69kg.

The Chichester University student started strongly and maintained a good pace throughout from the centre of the ring.

That led to Blackman-Price being given the verdict on a day to savour for both boxer and club.

Heart of Portsmouth head coach, Q Shillingford, feels the success is a landmark for the talent.

He heaped praise on Blackman-Price’s performances and explained she now has an England title belt in her sights.

Her next championships begins in April as an exciting period continues for the boxer.

Shillingford said: ‘For Xian to win her and the club’s first university title is something to be really proud of.

‘She’s been here for two years and has come on so much in the time she’s been here.

‘She is good talent with great potential.

‘Xian is dedicated to the sport and a pleasure to have in the gym.

‘She is also a school teacher and there’s no doubt she’s a fine role model to children through her work in sport.

‘Next is the championships in April to prepare for.

‘It was great preparation for that and Xian has shown she can achieve anything.’

The win over Pringle saw Blackman-Price take the centre of the ring from the outset and dominate with lead-hands and straight shots.

Some quick feet were also showcased as the boxer looked calm and collected on the final stage, choosing her shots and rolling out of range with the rear-hand left-hook hitting the mark every time.

The second round saw the Heart of Portsmouth boxer start quickly again with a flurry of shots to head and body forcing Pringle to take a count early on in the round.

The third continued with Blackman-Price in the centre of the ring, using her jab.

She shipped a flurry to her rival but then regained her composure to finish with some hurtful shots to secure the title.