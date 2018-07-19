Boxing mourns death of Johnny Cheatle

Boxing is mourning the death of Johnny Cheatle.

Cheatle rose to prominence in the 1950s and established himself as a leading lightweight as he developed a winning record.

Records show he got off to a winning start in his career in 1951 and went on to build a 17-3-3 resume by the start of 1954.

He twice defeated Terry Murphy on the way to establishing that record.

Cheatle crafted his style around his left jab and wasn't known as a particularly big puncher, with three of his wins coming by stoppage.

Among his more renowned opponents were Jimmy Newman, Roy Coles and Bill Sliney.

Cheatle was first managed by Jim Smith, who was renowned as a strict disciplinarian, before going on to work with Jim Pettengell.

The well-travelled talent went to Bourne-mouth on his debut before picking up a knockout win over over Jackie Burch at the National Sporting Club in Picadilly in his fourth bout.

His other stoppage wins came against Bruce McAlpine on his debut and Joe Griffiths in 1952.

He showed how he wasn't afraid to go on the road for contests as he boxed in London many times as well as Cheltenham, Weston-super-Mare, Great Yarmouth, Cambridge, Bristol and St Helier in Jersey at the end of his career.

But he also boxed locally at the Connaught Drill Hall on six occasions as well as South Parade Pier and Redhill Meadow in Waterlooville.

Cheatle’s finished with a 22-17-3 record in 1956, following a loss to Roy Mann in London.

After his career, Cheatle always reflected happily on the opportunities boxing afforded him and maintained his enthusiasm for boxing.

Cheatle's final contest took place outside the ring, as he took on a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He fought that battle courageously before he died on Thursday, July 12 at the age of 89.

Cheatle's funeral will take place on Friday, July 27 at Portchester Crematorium. The funeral will begin at 11.15am. The boxing community are invited to attend the along with anyone who knew Cheatle.