Couzens: I’ll do my talking in the ring

DANNY COUZENS vowed Wado Camacho’s mind games won’t get to him.

And the Titchfield battler has promised to do his talking in the ring, as the pair collide for the Southern Area cruiserweight title tonight in London.

Couzens and Camacho meet on a Hayemaker Ringstar show at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, in a showdown which is also a Commonwealth title eliminator.

Both men tipped the scales at 14st 2lb at yesterday’s weigh-in as Camacho continued the trash-talking he’s renowned for.

Couzens admitted he let that get to him in a defeat to his London-based rival in 2016.

But the 33-year-old has looked calm in the build-up to the cruiserweight return and promised he won’t let his rival get into his head.

Couzens said: ‘He’s been his usual self, being disrespectful.

‘I think he’s trying to wind me up and get under my skin, but it won’t change the way I box.

‘He’s saying he can knock me out when he wants and this constant rubbish all the time.

‘Maybe it’s his way of trying to get up for the fight, but a lot of people in the sport don’t like him because of it.

‘I’m not interested in it and will let my fists do the talking in the ring.

‘I’m going in there with confidence.

‘If he thinks it’s going to knock me out of my stride, he’s mistaken.

‘I made that mistake last time, so I’m going to go out there and use my skills.

‘I’ve got better skills and I’m quicker than him.

‘He’s saying I have no power. He’s going to find out about that when the bells sounds.

‘Everyone is saying I’m looking relaxed and confident.

‘I’m older now and I’ve been in this game too long to be worried about people like him.

‘I feel good. There’s nothing to worry about and I’m ready.’

Couzens goes into tonight’s match-up with his confidence on a high after three wins on the bounce.

The 10-10-2 man believes he’s continuing to show improvement in his ring generalship.

Camacho, though, has stated he’s looking to big fights on the horizon.

Couzens is happy for him to go in the contest with that mentality.

He added: ‘I’ve improved and if anything he’s gone backwards.

‘It’s a Commonwealth eliminator and massive things can come with a win.

‘I know this is a massive opportunity for me, one I’m going take with both hands.

‘I’m concentrating on the fight and he’s saying he’s looking past me. That’s how arrogant he is.

‘We’re happy for him to do that, because I’m ready for the fight and to show my skills.

‘He’s one who’s going to be punished on the night.’