Couzens weighs up future after brave defeat

DANNY COUZENS is weighing up his boxing future after suffering big-fight disappointment.

The Titchfield battler came up short in his Southern Area title bid as he was stopped in the ninth round by Wadi Camacho.

But Couzens won friends with his brave performance as he gave a good account of himself in the televised cruiserweight showdown in London.

The 10-11-2 man withstood some heavy punishment before the end came in the penultimate round of the contest.

The match-up was fight of the night on the David Haye-promoted card – and that owed much to the relentless effort of the 33-year-old in defeat.

Couzens will now take his time before deciding his future.

He said: ‘It’s disappointing and not the result I wanted, but I know I was in there with the best Wadi Camacho there’s been in a long time. I took some seriously hard shots in there.

‘There’s been a lot of nice things said to me about the heart I showed and the improvement I made.

‘There’s no doubt we entertained people, too, because everyone said it was the fight of the night on a big TV show.

‘I was confident going in but as soon as I felt his jab I knew I was in for a hard night.

‘I kept trying, though, kept coming forward and kept going.

‘There’s no excuses, though, the best man won on the night.

‘I’m not decided on my future yet.

‘I’m going to have a little rest, go on holiday and then make my decision.

‘I’ve not got time on my side to be honest.

‘I don’t think I can get myself up for four and six-round fights when I’ve been boxing in 10-round championship fights.

‘It’s not me to box easy foreigners to pad my record out.

‘Some people are happy getting themselves at it doing that, but I’m not that person.

‘I do believe I’ve still got it in me to win a title, though, if I’m given the chance.’

A Southern Area title at the fifth time of asking could still be a viable option for Couzens moving forward.

Manager Steve Goodwin believes he can land him that opportunity.

Couzens can see an avenue opening up to allow that to happen.

He said: ‘There’s still a chance I can carry on because Camacho will fight for the Commonwealth title and vacate the area title.

‘If I could fight for that and have a good training camp I’d do it.

‘I’m sure there will be offers for me after being in a fight like that, because people enjoyed it.

‘Steve Goodwin has said he’ll get me another title shot and he believes I can win it.

‘I’m always in entertaining fights, but, if I box again, it’d have to be for a title.’