Davis has GB spot in sights after Three Nations win

KERRY DAVIS signalled her exciting potential with victory at the GB Elite Three Nations’ Championships.

And the Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) stylist is now accelerating towards earning a spot on the GB team after her latest victory.

Davis delivered her success as she triumphed over Elena Narozanski at 75kg in Rotherham.

The 21-year-old was a comprehensive points victor with a performance which has caught the eye of GB bosses.

Davis will next week take part in an assessment camp which could see her called on to the GB podium potential squad.

HOP head coach Q Shillingford believes selection would represent exciting progress for Davis.

He said: ‘It was a strong performance and I felt it was a clear win.

‘Kerry has a lot of potential and we’re quietly confident she’ll be able to do well on the assessment camp.

‘She’s been training unbelievably hard and will be looking to do herself and the club proud.

‘Kerry’s got the height and reach to develop into a really impressive middleweight. She is only 21 and has time to develop her power. If she gets on the GB team it will allow her the time and expertise to work on her strength and conditioning and develop into a full-blown middleweight.’

Xian Blackman-Price has called time on her boxing career as a memorable season reached its finale.

Blackman-Price went down to a brave defeat to Scotland’s Lynn Calder in her semi-final Rotherham.

That follows on from the teacher from Trafalgar School winning the National Elite Championships.

Shillingford added: ‘It’s been an unbelievable season for Xian.

‘She’s come on so much over the past couple of years.

‘She’s won a national title and Xian can now say she’s boxed for England. It’s a fitting way for her to retire.’

HOP will be one of a number of clubs from across our communities sending a squad in the Haringey Box Cup in London next week.

Connor Edney (57kg), Aaron Prosper (64kg), Harry Harrison (75kg), Iman Zahmatkesh (91kg) and Bamidele Ogunseye (91+kg) make up the five-strong HOP squad aiming for success.

Shillingford said: ‘There are over 400 boxers taking part in one of the biggest box cups in the world.

‘We’ve had a good season and are looking forward to it continuing in London.’