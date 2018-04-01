Dominant Jones wins gold at European Championships

Have your say

Ebonie Jones has been crowned queen of Europe.

The Drayton talent won gold at 54kg in the under-22 European Championships yesterday.

Jones, who is out of the army, defeated Anna Goralska via unanimous decision in Romania.

The victory saw the 19-year-old clinch a fourth European title after taking the spoils at junior level twice and youth once previously in her career.

Jones dominated the fight against Goralska, with all three judges scoring the bout in her favour.

Despite being shorter in height, the former Heart of Portsmouth ace closed the range well and landed crisp shots to both the head and the body of her Polish opponent.

Her father, Chipper, spoke of his pride after his daughter landed a fourth European gold.

He said: ‘She was really dominant and was too strong for her opponent.

‘It never really looked in doubt.

‘Ebonie likes boxing taller opponents. She gets in the inside and has loads of quick head movement and she looks like a little pro.

‘She looked really good and all of the family watched it together.

‘We were jumping up and down and were chuffed to bits.

‘We were all on the edge of our seats just waiting for the verdict.’

The victory was Jones’ fourth in Romania, after unanimous-decision wins over Andjiela Brankovich, Amanda Millere and Giulai Lamagna in previous rounds of the competition.

However, Chipper does not think his daughter will bask in the glory.

He believes she will be straight back in the gym.

‘She won unanimously again,’ he added.

‘In Romania, she had four fights and that would take it out of anyone.

‘It would have been Goralska’s third fight.

‘But that was Ebonie’s fourth unanimous-decision win and that takes some doing against the best in Europe.

‘Knowing Ebonie, she will take a few days off and then be back training again, back up with the Great Britain team or with the army.

‘She doesn’t like having a rest – she trains really, really hard.’