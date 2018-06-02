Drayton ace ready to launch European assault for GB

EBONIE JONES is set to launch her assault on the European Championships.

The Drayton star will step out at senior level for Great Britain for the first time in Bulgaria next week.

It’s huge recognition for the former Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) ace, and follows on from her winning gold at the EUBC Under-22 European Boxing Championships in March.

Jones, who now boxes for the army, will compete at 54kg as she once again goes for gold at the women’s event in Sofia. The 19-year-old forms part of six-strong squad which includes Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lauren Price.

Jones has adjusted well to senior level by picking up a national crown last year, after stepping up from youth category where she won a world silver medal.

She did not make the 51kg weight for this year’s National Elite Championships, however, paving the way for her to box at 54kg at the Euros.

The woman, who also picked up a European title as a junior in 2014, will find out her fight schedule on Monday, with the action slated to begin the following day.

Meanwhile, HOP duo Kerry Davis and Xian Blackman-Price are geared up for their shot at the Elite GB Three Nations’ Championships.

The action gets under way in Rotherham today as the pair get the change to proudly represent their country.

As host nation, England send two boxers into action as they go up against the best Wales and Scotland have to offer.

Davis goes into battle at 75kg, with Blackman-Price earmarked for action at 64kg, as they are given a huge opportunity.

It’s been an outstanding season for Blackman-Price, with the 22-year-old picking up theb British Universities and Colleges Sport Championships title and also gaining experience boxing in Ireland.

And Davis has picked up plenty of experience at the top level, which has seen her come to the attention of national selectors.

She has now also been earmarked by Great Britain for assessment, which would see her take a massive stop forward in here career.

But gold for her country is needed for her to stay on that path.

HOP head coach Q Shillingford believes the pair won’t let themselves down.

He said: The girls are ready and excited at the prospect of representing England. It’s been a team effort, with coaches like Mark Davies taking on the extra padwork after Xian’s late call-up.’