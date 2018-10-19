Ex-Portsmouth man aiming for knockout end to 2018

Have your say

Dave Birmingham is ready to continue a whirlwind end to 2018.

The former Pompey defender returns to his home city as he steps out at South Parade Pier on October 27.

Birmingham is one of a trio of Portsmouth boxers looking to shine with Lucas Ballingall and Garry Neale also on the card.

The lightweight is fresh off an eye-catching win off Anesu Twala last month and will look to send his army of hundreds of supporters home happy against journeyman Liam Richards.

That would set the 37-year-old up for a meeting with unbeaten Londoner Youssef Khoumari on December 1.

It’s a frenetic schedule and means little time for respite for the Brian Davidson-trained boxer.

But Birmingham is ready to take on that challenge to get himself into title contention next year.

He said: ‘I’m not looking to hang around, so a busy schedule is good for me.

‘I need to get this one out of the way before moving on to December 1.

‘After the last fight Khoumari said he wanted to take me on, so I said “let’s do it”.

‘He called me out so we’ve responded in the way we should.

‘It means I’ve got three back-to-back camps together so it’s all fun and games!

‘I had three days off after the last fight - and I’m allowed a day off after this one!

‘Then it will be straight back into the gym and down to business.

‘That’s the way I want it to be, though - but I’ll certainly enjoy Christmas!’

With a fight with Khoumari on the horizon, Birmingham knows he can ill-afford to look past Richards next week.

But he’s attacking the schedule with confidence bubbling after taking out an unbeaten prospect in Twala.

Birmingham added: ‘It was a big win, a big win.

‘He was being touted to be this, that and the other, but they came unstuck big time. It should have been stopped.

‘We knew we had what it takes to beat him and it will be the same again (with Khoumari).

‘It gives me confidence and sets me up for the next couple of fights and hopefully bigger and better things in the new year.

‘I can’t look past next week, though.

‘I have to see anyone who gets in the ring as a threat. It takes one punch to change a fight.

‘I’m not good enough to overlook opponents, because I’ll come unstuck.

‘So I’ll treat this as a title fight - and that’s how I’m preparing.’