Glory the prize for quartet in national finals

Have your say

ENGLAND BOXING National Junior Championships glory is the prize for a quartet of boxers this weekend.

Team Wiseman talent, Liam Wiseman, is out for success as he travels to Rotherham for the prestigious junior event.

And he is set to be joined by a Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) trio hungry to deliver victory.

Sonny Driscoll, Tilly Hymers and Holly Heffron make up the rest of the emerging starlets out to pick up a national title.

Wiseman marched past Downend’s Jack Oram to make it to the semis at 60kg in Class B.

And now Empire’s Cameron Vuong lies in wait on Saturday as finals weekend commences.

Coach and father, Daron Wiseman, knows the 15-year-old will be ready for what he faces.

Wiseman: ‘Liam knows what it’s all about, he’s been boxing his whole life and is ready.

‘He went into the opponents’ back yard for the semi-final and loved it.

‘He won every round and boxed with a smile on his face the whole time.

‘All the boys at Liam’s weight have real good experience.

‘We know what is needed and we going in there to win the championship.’

Driscoll meets Steel City’s Junaid Bostan in the semi-finals at 54kg in Class B.

And Heffron will be pitted against Dagenham’s Bailey Wallace at 50kg in the same class.

Tavistock’s Chatel Whiting will be the opponent in the final after being handed a bye.

Danson’s Rosie Boyton is Hymers’ opponent at 40kg in class A in a straight final.

Junior head coach, Dave Johnston, has been readying the boxers for what lies in wait along with George Smith and Carl Lane.

HOP head coach, Q Shillingford, lauded the efforts of his team.

He said: ‘It’s a great occasion for the boxers to be involved in.

‘They will be ready to go out and perform to the best of their ability.

‘Everyone concerned deserves congratulations for their hard work. We’re very proud of them.’

Meanwhile, the England Boxing Elite Championships get underway tomorrow in Southampton.

Golden Ring host the opening round of action with Mark Chamberlain flying the flag for Team Wiseman.

He will be joined by HOP brothers Walid and Ahmed Adenas, who will be out to make a big impression in the blue-riband event.

- JORDAN CROSS