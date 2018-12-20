Gone in 39 seconds as Waterlooville ace delivers sensational pro boxing debut

Have your say

Mark Chamberlain celebrated a sensational debut - as he demolished his opponent just in 39 seconds.

The 19-year-old signalled his intent to make a mark on the professional ranks as he took apart Latvian journeyman Aleksandrs Birkenbergs in Essex.

Chamberlain ended the contest with a textbook body shot which drained the life out of his opponent.

It was a sensational punch from the Waterlooville ace which underlined the power he’s taking into the lightweight division as he transitions from the amateurs.

Chamberlain explained he went into the contest ready to be tested over the four-round distance it was slated for.

The message from his team, including trainer Wayne Batten and manager Frankie Hopkins, was to take the occasion in his stride and wait for opportunities to present themselves.

The opening soon materialised, however, and Chamberlain seized upon it in devastating fashion.

Chamberlain said: ‘It was a good performance, but I didn’t think I was going to do it in 39 seconds!

‘It was a good shot.

‘I got in ready to do four rounds and I was told to take it nice and easy.

‘I was told to treat it like a normal fight and let it come naturally.

‘I threw a one-two, slipped and then threw the body shot and it caught him perfectly.

‘I have to thank my trainer Wayne Batten, Frankie Hopkins and my team for their help and support.

‘It was a good night with my team-mate Ryan Garner also picking up a stoppage.

‘My promoter said how pleased he was and it couldn’t have gone much better.’

Chamberlain picked up multiple national titles as an amateur and became the first senior boxer to win an elite title while with a local club for 20 years in April, following in the footsteps of Tony Oakey and Jamie Evans.

Now the aim for the promising talent is some down time before staying busy in 2019 as he learns the ropes in the paid ranks.

And that means boxing up to five times over the next 12 months.

Chamberlain added: ‘I’m going to enjoy Christmas, spend some time with my family and then get straight back on it.

‘I want to get out early in 2019 and hopefully have five fights next year.

‘Hopefully I can get a few more rounds under my belt next time!’