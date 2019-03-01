Gosport ready to host London’s boxing finest as they do battle with Hampshire

Have your say

Hampshire’s top boxers are on collision course with London’s finest.

The pair do battle on Saturday as Hampshire ABA welcome the best amateur talent from the capital to Gosport.

Louis Small is boxing for Hampshire against London

National champion Mateusz Bereznicki and England ace Louis Small will be among those involved in 20-plus bouts earmarked to take place.

And emerging prospect Liam Wiseman will be stepping into the ring at Gosport ABC.

Top boxers from the likes of the prestigious Repton outfit will travel to take part.

Gosport coach Darren Blair has no doubt about the quality of boxing which will be on show.

He said: ‘We’ve got boxers from Team Wiseman on and Mateusz is boxing. Louis is on, too, so there’s quality there.

‘There’s going to be some good boxing. It’s going to be a cracking show.

‘We’ve got a lot of good kids on and we’ve got a lot of seniors on. We’ve got over 20 bouts at the moment.

‘We think we’ve got a lot of good stuff on the day to look forward to.’

The Hampshire squad is growing in impetus once again and can now call on the experience of former navy coach Stuart O’Connor.

Titchfield’s Tim Henderson has also been putting the graft in behind the scenes to ensure the level of boxing reaches expectations.

Blair added: ‘Tim Henderson has worked his socks off with the matchmaking and Stuart O’Connor is taking over on the coaching side - and he’s a top-drawer coach.

‘It’s looking really good for Hampshire boxing at the moment.

‘We had a training day at Gosport last month and there were 80 boxers in for that.

‘Things are really on the up.’

Tickets for the show cost £15 adults and £5 under-16s. Doors open at 4pm at Gosport ABC in Cranbourne Road.