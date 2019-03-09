Gym 01 ace Elliott Hoye can drag Sami Yahia ‘into deep water’ at Shock N Awe 29

Have your say

Elliott Hoye has been backed to drag Sami Yahia into 'deep water' in the main event of Shock N Awe 29.

Brian Adams believes the flyweight will deliver another impressive performance against his French opponent next week.

The south coast's premier mixed martial arts and kickboxing show returns to Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, March 16.

Hoye tops the bill as he bids to extend his unbeaten record to 4-0, after dispatching Abdel Lif last time out.

The Brighton-born talent faces his toughest test to date, though.

He meets the dangerous Yahia, who firmly has has experience on his side having had 11 bouts.

Hoye has recently relocated permanently to Portsmouth so he can train at Fratton's Gym 01 on a full-time basis.

Adams reckons his charge has made a marked improvement since.

And Gym 01’s head MMA coach feels Hoye is capable of producing a ‘really dominant performance’ against Yahia.

Adams said: 'Elliott is super excited. He is one of the most talented fighters I have every coached and he has made that happen through time and energy.

'He previously was travelling 50 miles from Brighton three times a week just to train.

'Now he has relocated here and the kid grafts. There isn't someone in the gym who works harder than him.

'Every single day he's trying to close up any holes he thinks he's got.

'He has benefited dramatically from moving over. The change in him has been unbelievable.

'The kid who he is fighting is legit. He's not coming over to make up the numbers – he's a full-time athlete himself..

'But I think Elliott is going to drag him into deep waters. When we get into the second round you're going to see a really dominant performance.’

An array of talent from Gym 01 feature on the Shock N Awe 29 card.

Gwyn Barry meets Bofale Imbula in the middleweight division – with both putting their unblemished records on the line.

Meanwhile, Havant’s Kye Stevens and Charlie Riccard challenge for amateur belts at welterweight and flyweight respectively.

Adams admits all the home fighters matched are underdogs on paper.

But he reckon it will be a successful evening for the Fratton-based team.

‘Everyone is looking really good,’ added Adams.

'There's been a few pullouts and a few guys who have decided they want to fight last minute.

'There isn't a fight on that card where a home fighter matched against someone who isn't expected to win.

'There aren't many shows against peoples who they're not expected to beat.

'When the dust settles on the night, there are going to be a lot wins there.’

To buy tickets for Shock N Awe 29, click here.