Cameron Hardy celebrated another barnstorming victory and declared: There’s loads more still to come.

The Royal Navy ace put David Khalsa to the sword at Battle Arena 54 on Saturday.

Hardy, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, delivered a first-round TKO win at Edgbaston.

The Darlington-born ace dominated Khalsa in all areas before finishing the fight via ground-and-pound punches after 4min 40sec.

He extended his record to 6-1 and it was his third straight stoppage – and fifth of his professional career.

Hardy admitted he didn’t expect to win so easily against Khalsa, whose previous five contests had all come under leading UK promotion BAMMA.

But the featherweight feels he reaped the rewards of his work with navy boxing coach Ben Pringle inside the cage.

And Hardy is adamant he’s nowhere near hit his peak yet.

He said: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing with the performance.

‘I’m not going to lie, the fight went easier than how I thought it would.

‘That’s just because he has fought some good kids and done well against them.

‘But I have been improving loads and it’s the first fight I’ve properly let my hands go.

‘I kept catching him with the jab and left hook.

‘I’ve been doing a bit with the navy boxing team and the coach, Ben Pringle, has been taking me on the pads and it showed.

‘The more I fight the more confidence I’m getting and it’s starting to show – I’ve still got loads more to show.

‘Stand-up wise it was my best performance to date. I’ve still got a lot more to show.

‘I definitely think my name will start getting noticed now. I’m heading into the top 20 in the UK and people will start recognising my name.

‘If not now then definitely by the end of the year.

‘If there was any fight that’s going to put my name out there then it’s after someone who has contested five times on BAMMA.’

Hardy makes a swift return to action when he bids for his first piece of silverware next month.

He meets Harry Hardwick for the Made4TheCage featherweight title on April 6.

And Hardy is aiming to finish the year with 10 victories to his name.

‘I just want to keep fighting while I’m fit,’ he added.

‘Where I am now, I can be fighting for titles. They might not be on big shows but they’re still big fights.

‘As long as I’m getting these big fights then something will come along.

‘I’d like to finish the end of the year 10-1.

‘No-one else is doing what I’m doing and in the long run, it will be better for me.’