Gym 01/ University of Portsmouth charges fight out draw with Royal Navy

James Connor saluted his Gym 01/University of Portsmouth charges after their enthralling battle with the Royal Navy.

Novices from the university team, helped out by boxers from Titchfield and Golden Gloves, clinched five victories and five defeats at HMS Nelson on Wednesday.

The Gym 01/ University of Portsmouth boxing team celebrate their Club of the Year Award.

Tomasz Guss, Matthew Enubuje, Matt Marshall, Mark Thorpe and Nick Doe all delivered wins, while there were narrow losses for Jack Brenson, Peter Ashdown, Milton Vita, William Brit and Blake Seymour.

The event was restricted to novices with minimal experience to help continue their development.

Connor was delighted with how the show went and felt all of his charges learnt a great deal from it.

The head coach said: ‘The event went really well. The navy always put on a good show and the lads really enjoyed themselves.

‘It was a good test because it was a novice show, with the lads having either none or only a few bouts before.

‘You know the navy lads are always going to be really fit and strong.

‘Tomasz boxed really well and he’s a really confident southpaw.

‘Enubuje fought a more experienced boxer and won a split decision against one of their more experienced lads.

‘Marshall was stopped in his first bout. But he came back and used his movement well to pick another split-decision victory.

‘Mark was actually carrying an injury but pulled through it and won a close decision.

‘He was really composed on his debut and that’s also good to see – you don’t want boxers flying out and throwing windmills!

‘Jack Brenson’s performance was pleasing in defeat.

‘He was very raw and the other lad really put him on him in the first round.

‘I didn’t think Jack had it in him but he responded well and was on top at the end of the fight, but it was a little but too late.

‘It’s nice to see a novice boxer listen to the corner.

‘When you start out it’s all about learning and that was a prime example.’

It’s been a highly successful season for the university team.

It yielded eight competition medals and three titles, while more than 30 boxers have represented the club.

As a result, the club was crowned University of Portsmouth’s Club of the Year. Omar Barry also clinched a sporting excellence award.

Connor spoke of his pride after beating more than 300 other societies to the crown.

He added: ‘We beat more than 300 clubs and it was a big thing for us as we haven’t won it for a long time.

‘All the lads have come along but they have also been doing a lot of work in the community, while some of them have been coaching.’