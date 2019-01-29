Kye Stevens has secured a shot at the Shock N Awe amateur welterweight title.

The Havant talent meets Antoniuk Mateusz in what’s expected to be an explosive battle inside Portsmouth Guildhall.

Stevens, who trains out of Fratton’s Gym 01, is bidding to continue his promising progress at Shock N Awe 29.

The former Warblington School pupil has built up a record of 3-1 and hasn’t tasted defeat since his debut.

Stevens’ three victories have all came via TKO finishes, with his latest outing the most impressive.

He blitzed his way to a first-round success against George Dalziel at Shock N Awe 28 in November, which has set him up for a tilt at the promotion’s 170lb amateur belt.

That was his aim going into that bout.

Stevens comes up against a dangerous opponent in Mateusz, however.

The Polish charge is unbeaten from his first three fights and beat Moe Phillips at Shock N Awe 28.

Meanwhile, Gym 01 amateur featherweight Ash Mingham will face Riccardo Catindig-Stagg on the same card.

That’s despite Mingham already meeting Georgi Demitrov at Shock N Awe: Contender IV at Southsea’s Pyramids Centre on February 9.

