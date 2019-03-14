Kye Stevens has pledged the Shock N Awe amateur welterweight title will be heading to Havant.

The former Warblington School pupil faces Kieran O’Shea for the belt at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday.

Stevens, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, gained his shot at the silverware after blitzing his way past George Dalziel at Shock N Awe 28 in November.

The 20-year-old was originally set to face unbeaten Polish charge Mateusz Antoniuk but he was forced to pull out a week beforehand.

Irishman O’Shea steps up, though, and comes into the bout off the back of a knockout victory.

But Stevens is confident he’ll be leaving the Guildhall with the title around his waist.

He said: ‘I just want to get in their now and have some fun.

‘My original opponent was unbeaten but when I got to training last Saturday my coach, Brian Adams, took me into the office and told me he’d pulled out.

‘I was gutted and they weren’t sure if they were going to find me an opponent.

‘O’Shea was already on the card and stepped up and Jack Barton from our gym is now facing his previous opponent.

‘I’m over the moon to be fighting for the belt – that’s the highlight of it all.

‘Brian told me if I won my last fight then I could have a shot at the belt and it’s all coming together now.

‘It means a lot to me and the hard work has been put in during this training camp.

‘For the past six weeks, I’ve been flat out and I want that belt.

‘I’m always going to look for the knockout. I never want it to go to the judges so I wouldn’t mind a submission finish, either.

‘I’d like a submission win on the record.’

This is set to be Stevens’ final year as an amateur before going professional.

He had contemplated moving to the paid ranks after this fight but wants to continue gaining valuable experience.

‘I’ve already got a fight in April and ff I win this one then I’m more than likely to defend the title at the next Shock N Awe event at the end of the year,’ added Stevens.

‘We’ll see how things pan out. I’m happy to go pro after this one but I’ve had a chat with Brian and he’s told me to get a bit more experience at amateur.

‘You don’t want to go rushing in so I’ve taken his word.'

To purchase tickets for Shock N Awe 29, click here.