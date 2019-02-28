Home boxer out to make mark as international boxing returns to Portsmouth

Have your say

Holly Heffron is stepping into battle for her country as international boxing returns to Portsmouth.

Heffron aims to make her mark as Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) host England taking on Wales at the Pyramids Centre on Saturday.

The best junior and youth boxers in the country will fly the flag for the nation with high-quality action expected on a stacked afternoon of boxing.

It will be the first time the city has hosted an international event since staging the European Schoolboy Championships in 2007.

And Heffron will be out to show what’s she capable of achieving on that stage, with HOP and England coach Dave Johnston in her corner.

Fellow England coach and event organiser, Q Shillingford, will also be there to pass on his advice and he feels it’s a big moment for the 51kg boxer at a high-calibre event.

He said: ‘We want to inspire future generations.

‘We want them to realise they can go on to box for their country like these young boxers.

‘Holly is on the England team and has boxed a couple of times for them.

‘Now she’s in there against the Welsh champion.

‘This is the the top boxers, the best in the country, boxing the best in Wales.

‘We’re honoured to be bringing international boxing to Portsmouth again and to have a local boxer involved is brilliant as well.'

Also on the show are some young future hopefuls for HOP in Bobby Marsland and Ruby Waters, with the pair tipped for bright things. Sol Johnson aims to impress at senior level.

Shillingford added: ‘It’s great we have these youngsters boxing on an international event in Portsmouth.

‘They are getting the experience of where they need to go - and they both have great futures.

‘There’s no reason why those boxers can’t be boxing for England themselves in years to come.’

Doors open for the show at 11am with boxing beginning at midday. Tickets cost £10 and £5 (under 16).