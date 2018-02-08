Johnson excited ahead of Gym01’s five-pronged attack

Have your say

Gareth Johnson is relishing seeing Gywn Barry fight in a lighter weight class tomorrow.

Gym01 send a five-pronged attack to Durham University for their full K1 rules 11-fight card.

Barry meets Newcastle’s Joe Sidery in the main event at 88kg.

The former University of Portsmouth student has cut weight for the first time in his career.

He previously competed between 93 to 96kg.

And on the back of an MMA victory over Derek Andrews in Scotland in December, Johnson reckons his charge will be brimming with confidence.

Gym 01’s head coach said: ‘Gwyn has had three MMA fights, recently just winning his last bout in Scotland.

‘That would have really helped him because there’s nothing worse than fighting away from your home town.

‘For Gwyn to have gone away and done that will have boosted his confidence no-end.

‘This is his lightest fight as he normally competes between 93 to 96kg.

‘However, he’s fought some really big guys who cut a lot of weight from around 105kg.

‘So Gwyn has gone through the process and I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s capable of in a lighter weight division.’

Tommy Bucek, Roz Futcher, Ryan Mathias and Abdul Ali are the other fighters representing Gym01 in Durham.

Johnson revealed all four are all in fine fettle ahead of their respective bouts.

He added: ‘They’re all looking really good ahead of the show.

‘Out of the 11 fights, our team are making up roughly 50 per cent of the card, so I’m looking forward to it.

‘It’s a seven-hour drive up there and then the same back, which I can’t wait for!

‘But when an opportunity comes up and you have five people who all want to fight, it’s nice as a coach

‘Abdul is making his debut. He’s been with me for about a year and is never out of the gym.

‘Roz is fighting a much more experienced girl, but technically she is one of the best females I’ve got right now.

‘Tommy is looking good – he’s a bit of an animal. He made his debut in December and took it in his stride.

‘I’m looking forward to how he gets on in his second fight.

‘Finally, this is Ryan’s fourth fight for me.

‘He’s a good kid, really hard working and wants to keep busy.’