Jones ready to continue GB Euro charge

EBONIE JONES’ charge continues at the European Championships today.

That’s after the Drayton sensation got her campaign off to a flying start with a comprehensive victory on Thursday.

Jones showed her quality, energy and power as she overcame Hungary’s Szabina Szucs with a unanimous victory.

The outcome was never in doubt as the former Heart of Portsmouth ace, who now boxes for the army, booked her place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Now she is three wins away from another monumental success in the 54kg bantamweight division.

Jones is stepping up to represent GB at senior level for the first time in Bulgaria.

That follows on from her winning gold at the EUBC European Boxing Under-22 Championships in March.

Jones moved up to senior level and picked up a national title last year, but failed to make the 51kg weight for this year’s event.

The former News Sports Awards young sportswoman of the year had a decorated career at youth and junior level.

That saw her pick up an array of titles including a Euro crown in 2014 as well as a world silver medal.