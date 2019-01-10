Leigh Park outsider aiming to cause huge shock against Irish star

Have your say

Garry Neale has promised to seize his shock opportunity to deliver a dream upset win over James Tennyson.

The Leigh Park lightweight has been handed a shock chance to take the scalp of the highly-touted Irish ace in Belfast on Ferbruary 9.

Neale will put his unbeaten record on the line but will go in as a huge outsider against an opponent who fought Tevin Farmer for the world title last time out in America.

The 30-year-old knows the size of the task ahead of him in the 10 rounder, but also is aware what a surprise win could for for his career.

The 10-0 man stated he isn’t interested in building an inflated record against limited opposition, leading to him taking a contest few will give him a chance of winning.

Neale said: ‘I was watching Pompey and on the coach back from the Barnsley game when I got the call.

‘I said straight away I would be happy to take the opportunity.

‘I was really excited as soon as I heard about it.

‘He's stepping up to lightweight for the first time. It's quite surreal but it's a massive opportunity for me.

‘It would be amazing to go out there and win - and that's what I'm preparing to do.

‘I've got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

‘I'm going in as a massive underdog, but I'm going to give it absolutely everything I've got.

‘It's boxing and I know I'm going in with a chance.

‘I'd like to think I can stand there with him for 10 rounds and give it my best shot.

‘An unbeaten record means nothing if you don't fight people.

‘I tend to box better away from home, too, because there's less pressure.

‘There's not a lot of a record of me on social media and Google, so I will be a bit of an unknown quantity to them.

‘They may look at that and underestimate me.

‘It's me going there with a clear head and giving it my best shot.’

Neale will have a host of people helping him to prepare for the Tennyson assignment including lead trainer Miles Harding, Martin Robinson, Horndean boss Michael Birmingham and Tony Oakey.

His family are also willing him to spring a massive upset.

Neale added: ‘We've got a good team together and it's all falling into place.

‘I'm aiming to win an area title this year.

‘But a win here can really open doors for me and get me on to a bigger stage.

‘My wife was the first person to say I have to go for it.

‘Everyone I've spoken to has said how respectful they are out there to boxing and how much they love the sport.

‘So I'm really looking forward to going out and experiencing that for myself.’