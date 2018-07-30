McIntyre: Trilogy battle’s do or die

Have your say

Joel McIntyre admitted it's all or nothing as his rubber match with Miles Shinkwin was confirmed.

The two light-heavyweight rivals will complete their trilogy on September 15 in London in a mouth-watering high-stakes clash.

The two previous meetings between the pair in 2014 and 2016 proved thrilling match-ups, which delivered excitement and drama in equal measure.

McIntyre has no doubt more of the same will be in store at the home of British boxing - Bethnal Green's York Hall - when the pair renew acquaintances.

The English title will be at stake, giving the 30-year-old the chance to reclaim the crown he lost to Liam Conroy last year.

But it's the prospect of settling the score with Shinkwin once and for all and propelling himself back up the domestic rankings which is providing the 17-2 man's motivation.

McIntyre said: 'It's going to be a fun one.

'It's perfect for me and I feel like the stars are aligned.

'I don't think there's a lot of places for the loser to go.

'I definitely need to make a statement. That's the only thing I've got in mind - a proper win.

'I need to stick it on him and give a beat down.

'The second fight was probably the win of my career, but I look at that fight now and realise my boxing skills have come on so much.

'I had determination before and I knew I had to win.

'That's all still there but I've made improvements.

'The opportunity is there to get my belt back and that is my motivation.'

Shinkwin has already fanned the flames ahead of the showdown by again wearing a Southampton shirt to announce the fight on social media.

It looks set to be a lively promotion to the fight, echoing the two previous meetings.

McIntyre added: 'I don't know why he's still kept that thing! I told him the dish cloth look suits him!

'Everyone knows about our history and there's already plenty of banter flying about.

'You can't help but like him really for it.

'I've only felt like that since he took such a beating last time and didn't give up.

'There's still not a great deal of love lost between us, but there's respect there and we're both grown-ups.

'There will be some fun and games in the build-up - but this is serious.'