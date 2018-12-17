Not the fairytale ending, but still a night which awoke glorious memories for Portsmouth legend

The air of despondency in the home dressing room was palpable.

But amid the disappointment in the aftermath of big-fight defeat came the touching moment of musical spontaneity.

Jeff Lacy and Tony Oakey embrace after their big fight. Picture: Vernon Nash (180695-103)

‘Ohhhh, the Oakey-Cokey!’ roared the voices backstage in the Leigh Park Warrior’s inner sanctum, minutes after his second-round stoppage to American star Jeff Lacy.

The tune, of course, has been the theme to the most successful professional boxing career Portsmouth’s ever seen.

The focus of the sing-song blinked back the tears as he gave his post-fight assessment for what he vows will be a final time.

‘It’s fantastic,’ he reflected on his backing. ‘I’ve had a fantastic career. Not bad for a little, fat kid from Leigh Park.’

The outcome wasn’t the one Oakey craved, the winning post-script to a glittering boxing life which has delivered WBU, British, Commonwealth and Prizefighter success after ABA and international amateur honours.

It was a night, though, which in large parts awoke memories of the glorious professional journey which began two decades ago.

Oakey returned to the scene of some his biggest successes against the likes of Neil Linford, Neil Simpson and Chris Davies, and the atmosphere echoed those unforgettable evenings.

And after the first bell sounded, the 42-year-old rolled back the years with a dominant start.

First came Oakey’s always under-rated jab landing on the mark with regularity.

Then the light-heavyweight began teeing off on the former world champion as his confidence grew at the end of a dominant opening three minutes. It was that comfort which was ultimately to prove his downfall.

Virtually Lacy’s only success in the first round were two rights which the eagle-eyed noted had stiffened Oakey’s legs.

The Portsmouth man ignored the warning and, roared on by his supporters, chose to engage with a venomous puncher in the second. The gung-ho approach was his undoing.

Surging forward, Oakey left himself open for an uppercut which detonated on his chin and was followed by two rights and a trademark left-hook from his concussive-punching opponent which sent him tumbling to the canvas.

In true Tyson Fury style, the home fighter somehow rose to his feet and began trading again to the delight of his backers.

His bravery, however, left him open to the most clubbing of right hooks which decisively ended the argument.

A worrying couple of minutes of medical attention ensued before Oakey rose to receive the crowd’s acclaim and warm embrace from his foe from Florida.

‘He’s a superstar,’ Oakey reflected, as his well-oiled army of followers made their off in the Portsmouth winter’s night. ‘I engaged with a world-class puncher. I was too brave for my own good but wanted to put on a show for my fans. What can you do?’

Indeed, there’s nothing you can do about the weathering effects of time.

They dictate a boxer’s punch resistance will diminish as the years advance, as undoubtedly was the case with Oakey’s renowned punch resistance despite meticulous preparations.

That, combined with the boxing truism the last thing a boxer loses is his punch power, proved to be the key factors which went against the home man in this clash of decorated veterans.

Oakey’s family spoke of their relieve that their flesh and blood had survived the fight in one piece and the defeat was almost a blessing, putting paid to any silly ideas of continuing in the ring.

So not quite the fairytale ending Portsmouth’s favourite boxing son had dreamed of.

But, after one final dance under the lights, he can still look back at all the other glorious pages in a storybook career in a happy and healthy retirement.