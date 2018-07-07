Olympic dream moves  

Have your say

EBONIE JONES has moved a giant step closer to achieving her Olympic dream.

The Drayton ace is celebrating joining the GB Boxing podium squad - a huge landmark in the 20-year-old's boxing career.

Jones will train full-time with the elite squad at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

It's reward for the former Heart of Portsmouth talent's progress at senior level after a decorated junior career.

Jones has picked up five English titles, two Britih crowns, two European titles and a world bronze medal.

That's now been followed up by a European under-22 title this year before being given a European Championship call-up at senior level.

The army boxer lost to the eventual champion and host-nation boxer in Bulgaria.

But Jones' display saw her convince the watching GB performance director, Rob McCracken, she deserved a podium place.

That means she will now join the likes of Anthony Joshua, Natasha Jonas and Nicola Adams, who've all been on the squad.

Jones said: 'It's brilliant news.

'I'll be training with the Podium squad Monday to Thursday.

'I can then come back to Portsmouth, the army in Aldershot or stay up there at the weekends.

'Since I was a kid this is something I've always dreamed of and I'd always be talking about it.

'I really wanted to be up there and I managed to get on the Podium Potential squad.

'But this is the main team for the Olympics now.

'All of the big names have been on the Podium squad, and go to the Olympics with them.

'So what I need to do is keep winning and then make sure I qualify.

‘I have to give myself the best possible chance.