Mikey McKinson toasted a fourth defence of his WBC international silver welterweight title and declared: Now I want a big payday.

The Pompey Problem was forced to dig deep to defeat Ryan Kelly in Essex.

Michael Mckinson on his way to victory over Ryan Kelly. Picture: Scott Rawsthorne/ MTK Global

McKinson picked up a unanimous decision in enemy territory and moved his unbeaten record to 16-0.

The 24-year-old admitted the battle was the hardest of his career so far.

But after negating a fearsome puncher in Kelly – and moving up to fourth in the UK rankings – McKinson believes he deserves a lucrative bout next.

And he’s confident his management team, MTK Global, will be able to arrange one.

‘It was the hardest fight of my life and I had to dig deep in there,’ said McKinson.

‘It was 10 hard rounds and he was a bit of a warrior.

‘We knew he was a big puncher but I didn’t think he’d have the boxing ability he did have. He was actually quite a smart fighter.

‘A lot of the rounds were close but I was just edging him. The scoring was clear but it was a tough fight.

‘I was just running away with the rounds and then the final three were comfortable.

‘As the fight wore on, he was getting more desperate and it played into my hands.

‘I see the win as my ticket to the big paydays and the bigger fights.

‘I’m now ranked fourth in the UK out of 130 and I deserve a big payday next.

‘Whatever fight pays well I’m having next. I’ve had to take the hard route so far in my career, taking risks early on to get where I am today.

‘I’m the most avoided welterweight in the country but I’m with a great team in MTK and they can make things happen.

‘If I wasn’t with MTK then things could be difficult but I have full faith in them.

‘I’ve never turned down a fight so if they call me up then I’ll take the fight if the money is right.’

McKinson stepped into the lion’s den to defeat Kelly.

The Birmingham-based charge had 300 fans in support, with 100 travelling from Portsmouth.

But McKinson relished the white-hot atmosphere inside the Brentwood Centre to pick up his success.

He added: ‘There were about 300 of his fans that came down from Birmingham to support him so basically I stepped into the lion’s den.

‘The atmosphere was unbelievable.

Around 100 people from Portsmouth came up and although we were outnumbered, you wouldn’t have thought so – it was electric.’