Portsmouth pair storm into European semi-finals

Portsmouth’s two-pronged attack at the European Championships has gathered pace.

Ebonie Jones and Ivy-Jane Smith have both moved into the semi-finals of the under-22 tournament for Great Britain.

Ebonie Jones on her way to victory over Amanda Millere. Picture: England Boxing

Jones, who is out of the army, has delivered two barnstorming performances in Romania, defeating two national champions at 54kg.

The Drayton talent was the only GB fighter not to receive a bye in the first round but she stormed past Serbian champion Andjiela Brankovich via unanimous decision.

Jones faced Latvian and two-time K1 world champion Amanda Millere in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old controlled the centre of the ring throughout the contest and was awarded the contest by all three judges.

Her father, Chipper, said: ‘Ebonie boxed really, really well.

‘She held the middle of the ring and was just picking her opponent off and had loads of head movement.

‘She just boxed brilliant and she’s into the semi-finals now.

‘Ebonie had a tough fight against the Serbian girl, which she won by unanimous decision and has now beaten Millere unanimously.

‘Sometimes you think it has been a close fight but she did really well and I never had any doubts.’

Smith continues her progression at senior level after clinching a bronze medal at the Nations’ Cup in Serbia earlier this year.

The Heart of Portsmouth ace faced Greek champion Aikaterini Koutsogeorgo in the 51kg weight class and clinched a unanimous-decision success.

Heart of Portsmouth head coach Q Shillingford saluted Smith’s performance.

He said: ‘Ivy boxed really well. It was a great opening bout for her to get her into the tournament.

‘She didn’t take many shots, used the ring well and controlled the bout with both power and skill.

‘Ivy defeated the Greek champion and it means she’s now guaranteed a bronze medal because she’s in the semi-final.’