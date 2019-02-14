Team Wiseman’s dynamic duo have been backed to underline their maturing quality at the England Boxing National Youth Championships.

Bailey Donald and Liam Wiseman are aiming for success on the national stage in Oxford from tomorrow.

And the pair are set to be joined by Gosport's Mateusz Bereznicki and Heart of Portsmouth talent Sonny Driscoll on the charge for honours at the quarter-final stage.

Donald goes up against Hoddesdon's Sam King in the youth category at 69kg while Liam Wiseman tackles King's clubmate Josh Sholoye at the same weight in the youth cadet class.

The dream for the pair is to move towards the professional ranks in the not-too-distant future, with Wiseman 16 and Donald 17.

And their coach, Daron Wiseman, believes they both beginning to show they have the power to make a mark at that level further down the line.

Wiseman snr said: 'They are both experienced championship boxers who get to the finals year after year.

'Liam got a silver last year and a bronze before that.

'Bailey has boxed for England in the three nations, so they are both good lads and good all-round boxers.

'We've done everything in terms of preparation and have travelled all over.

'I want them both to turn pro but get to senior level first in the amateurs.

'There's already people showing interest in them in the pro game.

'They are filling out all the time and getting their man strength. They are powerful and hitting hard.

'We're quietly confident about what they can achieve, but they need to be at their best.

'I'm proud of them and can't wait to see them do the business.'

Bereznicki competes in the youth age group and will be hoping to follow previous success at national level when he takes on Attleborough's Tommy Fletcher at 81kg.

Heart of Portsmouth's Driscoll has also shown he previous championship class and will be aiming to continue in the same vein in his youth cadet meeting with Tigers' Shakiel Iqbal at 56kg.