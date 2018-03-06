Thriving Couzens ready to shock foe in title return

Have your say

REJUVENATED Danny Couzens promised Wadi Camacho’s in for a shock in their title showdown.

The pair will renew acquaintances next week in a Southern Area cruiserweight clash at London’s famous York Hall.

Couzens goes up against his old foe after suffering defeat to him in 2016, when he was retired by his corner in a crowd-pleasing match-up.

Since then the Titchfield scrapper has picked up three confidence-boosting wins on the bounce, paving the way for a return.

Couzens believes he will learn from his errors and showcase his ability when the duo meet again.

And the 33-year-old promised he won’t fall into the trap of biting on the pre-fight goading coming his way.

Couzens said: ‘I’ve boxed him before and he beat me.

‘I went into that fight with no tactics. I walked forward with no head or feet movement.

‘I just walked him down and tried to land bombs. It was the wrong tactics, I know where it went wrong and I know what I need to do.

‘I’m a lot stronger, fitter and more confident now.

‘That comes from winning fights and I’m being up there in the rankings now.

‘I’m getting mentioned for big titles and fights now.

‘He keeps popping up and saying he’s going to knock me out and all that kind of thing.

‘I don’t need to get mouthy back, but he’s been getting some grief from people around this way!

‘I think he wants me to box like I did last time and try to load up with the big shots.

‘I’ve got decent skills I can use, though, and I will use them.

‘Everyone says I’m a different boxer now. I use my ability now.

‘I think I’ve shown the power is there, too, in recent fights.

‘We’ve known about the fight for a while, so I’ve had plenty of notice and have been training hard. I’m feeling fit and training has gone well.’

Couzens is pleased in the manner in which doors now appear to be opening for him on the domestic scene.

But only wins will ensure that continues – something the 10-10-2 man is certain is achievable against Camacho.

He said: ‘It’s an eliminator for the Commonwealth title and for the Southern Area as well, so that’s good.

‘There’s no reason why the winner won’t go on to fight Luke Watkins – and that person is going to be me.

‘I got the mandatory position and I think Wadi thought I wouldn’t fight him, but this fight can really open doors for me.

‘He’s beatable. He’s been on the floor before and has his faults.

‘But I know it will be a tough fight and I’m concentrating everything on this fight. Everything is going into this.’