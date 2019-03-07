Danny Couzens goes in search of a career-high Southern Area title victory believing his moment has arrived.

The Titchfield battler takes on Daniel Mendes looking to pick up an area strap at the fifth time of asking at York Hall in London on Saturday.

Victory could open the door to other title shots for the 34-year-old, who knows there are unlikely to be many chances for him as he enters the finals stages of his career.

Couzens has built a reputation for being in entertaining tussles in recent years and expects the Mendes clash to be no different.

But the 10-11-2 also has a conviction this is now his time to savour a significant success.

Couzens said: ‘It’s my fifth shot at the title.

‘It’s a prestigious belt and to win it would mean a lot to me.

‘There’s a lot riding on this, I know that. It’s all there for me to take.

‘My future is in my hands and it’s up to me to perform.

‘I’m not often in a dull fight and I don’t expect this will be any different. This can turn my career around.’

Despite taking on an opponent who’s lost once in nine contests, Couzens knows he’s the fighter who’s been in with superior quality.

The cruiserweight feels that will hold him in good stead in a match-up in which there has been no bad blood in the build-up.

Couzens added: ‘I’m pretty confident.

‘There will be nerves on the day because I want that title so badly, but I’m ready.

‘I’ve got respect for my opponent and there has been no bad words between us.

‘I do feel, though, his punches aren't hard enough to hurt me.

‘If you look at my record at cruiserweight my only losses in recent years were to Wadi Camacho, and there’s no shame in that.

‘If I’m on my game I’m not sure he brings anything to the fight that can worry me.’