Tony Oakey’s big-fight showdown with Jeff Lacy ended in disappointment on Saturday.

The Leigh Park Warrior was stopped in the second round by the American star at the Mountbatten Centre.

Jeff Lacy emerged victorious over Tony Oakey in the big-fight showdown: Vernon Nash (180695-100)

Oakey was floored by fierce barrage of shots from heavy-hitting former world champion.

But the Portsmouth man somehow got to his feet and returned fire as he was cheered on by the crowd, before a vicious right hook brought the contest to a close.

The ferocity of the punches Oakey took is laid bare in this video.