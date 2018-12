Have your say

Portsmouth boxing great Tony Oakey suffered big-fight defeat on Saturday night against Jeff Lacy.

The Leigh Park Warrior was viciously stopped in the second round by American great Jeff Lacy at the Mountbatten Centre.

Tony Oakey and Jeff Lacy embrace after their big fight at the Mountbatten Centre on Saturday night. Picture: Vernon Nash (180695-103)

Oakey was treated by medics in the ring before returning to his dressing room.

The News was given access to Oakey’s dressing room immediately after the fight.

And there were emotional scenes as Portsmouth most decorated professional gave his thoughts.