Brilliant Bonney just misses out on a remarkable win

Emma Bonney’s fantastic contribution did not rescue her Waterlooville team in the Portsmouth Billiards League.

The world billiards champion is a top-class performer.

She contributed an excellent 132 break but had to give Dan Harvest a start of 252 at Aston Road and fell short of her mammoth task, losing 150-133.

It meant she was still defeated on the Waterlooville A versus B scorecard despite hogging the baize.

The team, however, recovered to run out 5-2 winners to keep their title hopes alive.

A quartet of Heath Smith, Lee Paice, Terry Hickley and Steve Hughes soon turned the tide but the minnows pinched the last point with another of their cueists, Darren Harper, receiving 211 points start off Nigel Ward.

The Portsmouth Billiards season sees players of varied experience competing against each other.

This sometimes makes the handicap system difficult to employ and the matches can turn out to be a challenge.

Leigh Park are back in the driving seat after pocketing eight points in the week.

They were pipped 4-3 by Craneswater A in a catch-up game with Andy Boulton, Mick Kirby and Colin Rowe giving them grief at Southsea despite the resistance from Steve Scott, Richie Burnett and Bill Parsons.

The normal match day saw them send Portchester packing 5-2.

Danny Lumsden, Scott Burnett and his father Richard enjoyed the tight home surroundings.

Darren Inch and Mark Kingswell kept the score down.

Craneswater R are finding it tough to stay in the hunt.

They came under more pressure as Copnor A stayed awake to record an emphatic 5-2 victory.

Mick Hall, Ant Lacey, Kev Harding (33) and skipper Scott Compton who hit two breaks in the 40s with contributions of 49 and 45 were all influential.

They obliged with easy looking wins.

Ioan Moon and Liam Melia provided some good resistance in defeat.

Ray Steere put Cowplain ahead at Copnor B then the home side took over to win 6-1 thanks to Derek Foster, Norm Bradfield, John Wyatt, Stacey Wearn and John Oldfield.

Craneswater A are an outside bet despite their 5-2 success over Copnor C.

Phil Ledington and Steve Lawrence were comfortable on the away tables that were dominated by Chris Bishop who made a 41 break, along with Andy Boulton, Colin Rowe and Simon Petrie.

Report by Graham Simper