Bullish Portsmouth aim to bounce back from Southern League division one title blow

Portsmouth travel to Rowledge aiming to banish the disappointment of their Southern League division one title setback.

A three-wicket defeat to leaders Hook & Newnham Basics has left the St Helen’s outfit with a mountain to climb.

But Jack Marston insists his troops will keep pushing their promotion rivals to the end.

The Portsmouth skipper said: ‘Hook will have to lose two or three now for us to catch them.

‘It was disappointing because we didn’t play badly.

‘We did well enough with our bowling and fielding but didn’t do enough with the bat.

‘In the end it was a good game that didn't go our way.

‘All we can do now is keep on winning and see where it gets us.

‘We certainly won’t be giving up.’

Will Smitherman returns to the side to add greater aggression at the top of the batting order.

Tom Wallis is away, so Matt Shaw is drafted in.

Burridge are keen to avoid the unwanted double of losing to the premier division’s bottom club two weeks running.

Rick Ankers’ team suffered a shock defeat at Alton last weekend.

On Saturday they host Basingstoke & North Hants, who were leapfrogged by Alton.

Havant face a busy weekend of league and cup action.

They host Bournemouth on Saturday – searching for a first win in four games.

Chris Stone’s side will then travel to Weybridge in the quarter-finals of the National Club Championship.