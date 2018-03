Bumper week in store for armchair sports junkies - including Pompey on the box

Have your say

Get down to the off-licence, gather up the takeaway menus, and book a spot on your best mate’s sofa now – there’s a bumper week in store for sports junkies.

That’s right, a packed programme of sport is coming up on the box, with huge games in the Premier League, Champions League, rugby union, rugby league, and more.

Oh, and then there’s the small matter of the heavyweight boxing showdown between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Obviously, you don’t want to miss a moment – so here’s our handy guide to what’s on and how to watch it.

Today (Saturday, 31 March)

Boxing

World heavyweight unification fight: Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker (coverage from 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office)

Football

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Premier League: Everton v Manchester City (5.30pm, live on BT Sport 1) Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers (12pm, live on BT Sport)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (5pm, live on BT Sport 2)

La Liga: Girona v Levante (12pm, live on Sky Sports)

La Liga: Las Palmas Real Madrid (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Serie A: Sassuolo v Napoli (5.15pm, live on BT Sport 3)

Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan (7.30pm, live on BT Sport 2)

Cricket

Test Match: South Africa v Australia (9am, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Test Match: New Zealand v England (11pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Rugby Union

European Rugby Champions Cup, Quarter Final: Connacht v Gloucester (1pm, live on BT Sport 3)

European Rugby Champions Cup, Quarter Final: Munster v Toulon (3.15pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event)

European Rugby Champions Cup, Quarter Final: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (5.45pm, live on Sky Sports Action)

Golf

PGA Golf: Shell Houston Open (7am, live on Sport Sports Golf / Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday, 1 April

Football

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Stoke City (1.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4pm, live on Sky Sports)

Scottish Premiership: Dundee vs. Hearts (12.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

La Liga: Leganes vs. Valencia (3.15pm, live on Sky Sports)

La Liga: Eibar vs. Real Sociedad (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

La Liga: Malaga vs. Villarreal (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna (7.45pm, live on Sky Sports)

Rugby Union

European Rugby Champions Cup, Quarter Final: Leinster v Saracens (3.30pm, live on BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4k UHD)

Cricket

Test Match: South Africa v Australia (9am, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Test Match: New Zealand v England (11pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Golf

PGA Golf: Shell Houston Open (7am, live on Sport Sports Golf / Sky Sports Main Event)

Monday, April 2

Football

Championship: Preston North End v Derby County (12:45, live on Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event)

National League: Sutton United v Bromley (3pm, live on BT Sport 1)

League One: Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event)

Championship: Sheffield United v Cardiff City (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event)

La Liga: Getafe v Real Betis (8pm, live on Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button)

Cricket

Test Match: South Africa v Australia (9am, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Test Match: New Zealand v England (11pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Golf

US Masters: Sky Sports Main Event (5pm), Sky Sports Golf (5pm), Sky Sports Mix (5pm)

Tuesday, April 3

Football

Serie A: Udinese v Fiorentina Serie (5.30pm, live on BT Sport ESPN)

Championship: Fulham v Leeds United (7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event)

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Sevilla v Bayern Munich (7.45pm, live on BT Sport 3)

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Juventus v Real Madrid (7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2)

Cricket

Test Match: South Africa v Australia (9am, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Test Match: New Zealand v England (11pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Main Event)

Golf

US Masters: Sky Sports Main Event (2pm), Sky Sports Golf (2pm), Sky Sports Mix (2pm)

Wednesday, April 4

Football

Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan Serie (5.30pm, live on BT Sport 1)

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Barcelona v Roma (7.45pm, live on BT Sport 3)

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Liverpool v Man City (7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2)

Golf

US Masters: Sky Sports Main Event (2pm), Sky Sports Golf (2pm), Sky Sports Mix (2pm), Sky Sports Main Event (7pm), Sky Sports Golf (7pm), Sky Sports Mix (7pm)

Thursday, April 5

Football

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Arsenal v CSKA Moscow (8.05pm, live on BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD)

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Atletico Madrid v Sporting CP (8.05pm, live on BT Sport 3)

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Lazio v Red Bull Salzburg (8.05pm, live on BT Sport Extra 3)

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: RB Leipzig v Marseille (8.05pm, live on BT Sport Extra 2)

Golf US Masters: Sky Sports Golf (7pm), Sky Sports Main Event (7pm)

Friday, April 6

Football Championship: Cardiff City v Wolves (7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event)

Serie A: SPAL v Atalanta Serie (7.45pm, live on (BT Sport ESPN)

La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Malaga (8pm, love on Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Red Button)

Golf US Masters: Sky Sports Golf (7pm), Sky Sports Main Event (7pm); highlights on BBC Two, 5.45pm-6.45pm

Saturday, April 7

Football

La Liga: Alaves v Getafe La Liga (12pm, live on Sky Sports Red Button)

National League: Ebbsfleet United v Macclesfield Town (12:15pm, live on BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD)

Championship: Norwich City v Aston Villa (12:30pm, Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event)

Premier League: Everton v Liverpool (12:30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD)

Serie A: Roma v Fiorentina (5pm, joins match in progress, BT Sport 3)

Premier League: Man City v Man Utd (5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD)

La Liga: Real Betis v Eibar (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football) Serie A: Sampdoria v Genoa (7.45pm, live on BT Sport 1)

La Liga: Barcelona v Leganes La Liga (7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football)

Golf

US Masters: Sky Sports Golf (7pm), Sky Sports Mix (7pm), Sky Sports Main Event (8pm); highlights on BBC Two, 1.15pm-2.15pm; live on BBC Two 7.30pm–midnight

Sunday, April 8

Football

La Liga: Levante v Las Palmas (11am, live on Sky Sports Football)

Serie A: Torino v Inter Milan (11.30am, live on BT Sport 3)

Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Academical v Celtic (12:30pm, live on BT Sport 1)

Serie A: Napoli v Chievo (2pm, live on BT Sport ESPN)

Premier League: Arsenal v Southampton (2.15pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD)

Checkatrade Trophy Final: Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town (3pm, live on Sky Sports Football)

La Liga: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (3.15pm, live on Sky Sports Red Button / Sky Sports Main Event)

Premier League: Chelsea v West Ham (4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD)

Serie A: Udinese v Lazio Serie (5pm, live on BT Sport 1) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Girona (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football)

Serie A: AC Milan v Sassuolo (7.45pm, live on BT Sport 1) La Liga: Valencia v Espanyol La Liga (7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football)

Golf

US Masters: Sky Sports Golf (6pm), Sky Sports Mix (6pm), Sky Sports Main Event (7pm); live on BBC Two, 6.30pm-midnight