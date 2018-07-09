Calls for bank holiday if England win the World Cup 

It’s coming home.

England have continued their improbable march towards World Cup glory after beating Sweden 2-0 in the quarter final in Samara on Saturday.

The Three Lions are set for a semi-final showdown against Croatia on Wednesday night in Moscow.

While it may have started as a bit tongue in cheek at the start of the World Cup, now it really is starting to feel like Football’s Coming Home.

And if England manage to make it to their first World Cup final since 1966 on Sunday and triumph, well the Labour party are calling for a bank holiday to be declared next Monday to let the country celebrate.

In a tweet after the quarter final, the official Labour account wrote: ‘If it’s coming home – our workers deserve to be at home too! Say you stand with Jeremy Corbyn and tell the Tories to give us a national bank holiday if England win the World Cup, so we can celebrate together as a nation.’

This is not the first time the Labour party have called for a bank holiday this World Cup, with Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry saying last month that one should be declared if any of the UK nations make it a World Cup final.

Do you think there should be a bank holiday if England win the World Cup? Let us know in our poll.