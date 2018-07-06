Colombia fans launch petition demanding England match is replayed and over 278,000 people have signed it 

The Colombians really haven’t taken to losing on penalties against England in the knockout stages of the World Cup very well at all.

The team captain Radamel Falcao claimed that the match referee Mark Geiger, who is from America, was ‘biased’ in favour of the Three Lions and fans are getting increasingly angry at the misspelling of their country’s name online.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Wire

Colombia’s manager Jose Pekerman is claiming the English players faked fouls and Argentinian legend Diego Maradona, who was cheering the Colombians on, labelled the result as a ‘monumental robbery’ – to be fair if anyone would know about that he would…

But now it’s been taken a step further and Colombian fans have launched a petition demanding that FIFA replay the game on ‘fair play grounds’ – clearly the irony has gone over their heads.

The petition, which has been started on the website Change.org, currently has just over 278,000 signatures and counting since being launched on Tuesday.

Fans celebrating at The Portsbridge after England's win against Colombia in the World Cup. Picture: David George

According to the petition, which can be read here – warning, it’s all in Spanish – there are two main gripes.

Firstly that England shouldn’t have been awarded a penalty for the rugby tackle on Harry Kane in the box as there was a ‘non-existent foul’.

And secondly that Carlos Bacca’s disallowed goal in extra-time should have been allowed to stand.

The Colombian striker put the ball in the net after referee Geiger had already blown his whistle because two balls were in play.

Surprisingly the petition makes no reference to Wilmar Barrios escaping a red card for headbutting Jordan Henderson.

The petition demands that the round of 16 tie be replayed but with the quarter finals beginning today that seems highly unlikely.

So the Three Lions first ever penalty shoot-out victory at a World Cup will still stand.

England will take on Sweden at the Samara Arena, in Samara, at 3pm tomorrow in the World Cup quarter final.

France take on Uruguay, Belgium play Brazil and hosts Russia face Croatia in the other three quarter finals.