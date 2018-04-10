Commonwealth Games medal torn from Yule’s grasp

Have your say

Micky Yule finished an agonising fourth in the men’s heavyweight final of the para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Park Gate athlete, 39, narrowly missed out on a spot on the podium in the Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre on the Gold Coast.

Heading into the final round of lifts, the former instructor at Horsea Island defence diving school in Portsmouth was poised in bronze medal position.

However, a make-or-break effort from Indian Sachin Chaudhary at 201kg knocked the Scotsman out of the top three.

After two failures in his opening lifts, Chaudhary’s decisive third attempt banked him 181 points.

Having failed at 170kg in round one, Yule moved into third place in the second round when he lifted 172kg.

That saw him leapfrog England’s Nathaniel Wilding, who was successful at 171kg after his opening lift of 168kg.

Yule then went on to lift 174kg in his final attempt for a points total of 169.9 – 11.1 short of Chaudhary.

Wilding, who was successful at 173kg in round three, finished fifth on 168.9.

The gold medal went to Nigeria’s Abdulazeez Ibrahim, who lifted 220kg for a points tally of 191.9.

Silver was won by Yee Khie Jong of Malaysia. He was successful in all three rounds at 205kg, 213kg and 220kg for 188.7 points.

Yule defied the odds in even getting to Australia – just 14 weeks after surgery following a double break to his femur last year.

The 39-year-old lost both legs from the knee down when he stepped on an improvised explosive device, while serving with the Royal Engineers in Afghanistan in 2010.

He has since tasted success at European and world level, won gold at the 2016 Invictus Games and competed at the Paralympics.